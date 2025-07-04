Search
UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th practical, theory exam dates released at upmsp.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 01:01 PM IST

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 dates have been released. The Class 10, 12 practical and theory exam dates can be checked here. 

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 dates. The UPMSP 10th, 12th improvement exam dates have been released for practical and theory exams. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: 10th, 12th practical, theory exam dates released

As per the official notice, the compartment examination for Class 10, 12 will be held on July 19, 2025. The Class 10 compartment exam will be held from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and Class 12 compartment exam will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The practical examination will be held on July 11 and 12, 2025.

For the practical examination, the examiners will be appointed in each district from the list of practical examiners prescribed for the main examination by the regional offices of the Council. The practical examinations will be conducted by the District School Inspector in the government or non-government aided schools determined at the district headquarters under the arrangements prescribed in the guidelines issued for the main examination.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: How to download 

To download the schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will appear for the exam must reach the examination centre 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination on the scheduled date, so that arrangements can be made to seat the candidates in the examination halls in a planned and controlled manner.

Practical exam date notice here 

Theory exam date notice here 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
