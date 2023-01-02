Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Exams 2023 Live: UPMSP 10th 12th Time Table latest updates
UP Board Exams 2023 Live: UPMSP 10th 12th Time Table latest updates

Updated on Jan 02, 2023 02:05 PM IST

UP Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP will soon release timetables or date sheets for the final exams for classes 10 and 12.

UPMSP 10th 12th Time Table soon at upmsp.edu.in
UPMSP 10th 12th Time Table soon at upmsp.edu.in(File/AFP)
ByHT Education Desk
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release timetables or date sheets for the final exams for classes 10 and 12. Students can download it once it has been released at upmsp.edu.in.

Over 58 lakh candidates have registered to take the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12 are registered for the UP Board Final Exams out of a total of 58,67,329 students.

Model exam questions for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams have been released by UPMSP. It is available for download at upmsp.edu. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 02, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    UP Board exam 2023: Total registered candidates

    Total registered candidates for class 10th: 31,16,458

    Total registered candidates for class 12th: 27,50,871

  • Jan 02, 2023 01:35 PM IST

    UP Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet: Date sheet will be available at upmsp.edu

    Model exam questions for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams have been released by UPMSP. It is available for download at upmsp.edu.

  • Jan 02, 2023 01:31 PM IST

    UP Board Exam 2023: How to download date sheet

    Visit the official website of the UP board at upmsp.edu.in.

    Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.

    Download the PDF and take a printout.

  • Jan 02, 2023 01:22 PM IST

    UP Board Exams 2023 Time Table: Registered candidates

    A total of 31,16,485 students have been registered for Class 10 and 27,50,913 have registered for Class 12.

  • Jan 02, 2023 01:19 PM IST

    UP Board Exams 2023: Where to download date sheet

    The UPMSP class 10th and 12th board timetables will be available at upmsp.edu.in.

  • Jan 02, 2023 01:16 PM IST

    UP Board Exams 2023 Time Table: 58 lakh candidates registered for exam

    This year, over 58 lakh candidates have registered for Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

  • Jan 02, 2023 01:14 PM IST

     UP Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet: Know how to download

    Visit the official website of the UP board at upmsp.edu.in.

    Click on the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet.

    Download the PDF and take a printout.

  • Jan 02, 2023 01:10 PM IST

    UP Board Exams 2023: Datasheet releasing soon

    Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the class 10th and class 12th date sheets soon at upmsp.edu.in.

