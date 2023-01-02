UP Board Exams 2023 Live: UPMSP 10th 12th Time Table latest updates

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release timetables or date sheets for the final exams for classes 10 and 12. Students can download it once it has been released at upmsp.edu.in.

Over 58 lakh candidates have registered to take the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. 31,16,458 students from Class 10 and 27,50,871 students from Class 12 are registered for the UP Board Final Exams out of a total of 58,67,329 students.

Model exam questions for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams have been released by UPMSP. It is available for download at upmsp.edu.