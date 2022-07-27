UP Board Madarsa result 2022: Mohammed Naseem tops Sr. secoundary exam

Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education declared its Board result 2022 here on Tuesday. Of the total 1,14,247 students who appeared in different courses in state, 93,156 students passed the exam whereas 21,091 students failed to clear the exam.

Among the successful candidates 45,147 students were male and 48,009 students were females. On the day, Madarsa Board declared the result 2022 of all its courses including Secondary (equivalent to high school), Senior Secondary (intermediate), Kamil (Graduation) and Fazil (Post Graduation).

Of the others successful candidates Arman Khan, son of Rehand Khan, who hails from Uttar Praadesh’s Badaun district has topped the Secondary exam by scoring 93.17, whereas Mohammed Alam from Kannauj and Ahkam Ali from Auraiya scored second and third highest marks by scoring 92.83 percent and 92.17 percent marks respectively.

In Senior Secondary exam Mohammed Naseem from Kanpur topped the exam by scoring 95.4 percent marks whereas Afzal Khan from Kanpur and Mohammed Muhajid Khan from Kannauj scored second and third highest marks by scoring 94.8 percent and 94 percent marks respectively.

Similarly in Kamil Exam, Arshi Arshad from Moradabad topped the exam by scoring 85.44 percent marks. Whereas Ashfa Khatoon from Kannauj and Sadaf from Moradabad remained at second and third position by scoring 85.06 percent and 84.69 percent marks respectively.

In Fazil exam Mohammed Aslam from Auraiya topped the exam by scoring 87.50 percent marks. Bushra from Ghazipur and Afiya from Moradabad secured second and third positive by securing 87 and 86.50 percent marks respectively.

Jagmohan Singh, registrar UP Board of Madarsa Education said the result of all the courses were announced on Tuesday. The result was 81.54 percent.