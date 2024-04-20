UP Board Results 2024: Shubham Verma tops UP 12th board exams, check toppers' list here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the results of the class 12 board exams. The results were declared via a press conference today at the board headquarters. Students can check the results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. UP 12th Board Result 2024 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Inter results declared, Shubham Verma tops UP 12th Results 2024: Shubham Verma tops UP Class 12 examinations 2024. (ANI file photo)

Along with the results, the board also shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information at the press conference.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Shubham Verma from Sitapur has topped the UP Board Class 12 examination this year, securing 97.80% with 489/500 marks.

As many as 6 students came second, all of whom who secured 97.60% with 488 out of 500. They are as follows:

Vishu Chaudhary from Bagpat Kajal Singh from Amroha Raj Verma from Sitapur Kashish Maurya from Sitapur Charli Gupta from Siddharth Nagar Sujata Pandey from Deoria.

Additionally, five students jointly shared the third rank by obtaining 97.40% with 487 out of 500. The students are:

Sheetal Verma of Sitapur Kashish Yadav of Rae Bareli Aaditya Kumar Yadav of Kanpur Nagar Anksha Vishwakarma of Fatehpur Palak Singh of Siddharth Nagar.

This year, the overall pass percentage of UP Board Class 12 examination is 82.6%. Of this, the overall pass percentage of girls is 88.42%, whereas for boys it is 77.78%.

The UPMSP conducted the Class 12 Board examinations from February 22 to March 9. A total of 24,52,830 appeared for the board examinations this year.

Direct link to check UP Class 12 results

To check the results, follow the steps mentioned below:

• Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in

• On the homepage find the link to check UP Board Result 2024.’

• You will be redirected to new page.

• Enter your credentials on the login page and submit.

• After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.