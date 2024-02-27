UPMSP UP Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th Maths paper in morning shift

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is conducting Class 10 or High School Mathematics paper examination in the first shift of February 27. The paper is scheduled for 8:30 am to 11:45 am. In the same shift, Class 12 students are appearing for examinations of some minor papers. In the second shift which is from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, Class 10 students will write the Automobiles paper and Class 12 students will take the Business Studies and Home Science exams. ...Read More

Admit cards for the UPMSP UP board exam 2024 were issued to students through their schools. Students have to bring printed copies of this document to the exam venue as it will be required for entry and during attendance.

A total of 25,77,997 candidates have registered to take the UP board intermediate exam, of whom 14,28,323 are boys and 11,49,674 are girls.

Follow this live blog for UP board Class 10 Maths paper analysis and other updates.