The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced VHSE Kerala +1 Result 2024 on May 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Plus One or Class 11 board examination can check the results through the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in. VHSE Kerala +1 Result 2024 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

VHSE first year results have also been released along with DHSE Kerala Plus One result today, May 28. All candidates can check the results by following the steps given below:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

VHSE Kerala +1 Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Kerala Board conducted Class 11 board examination from February 15 to February 21, 2024. The examination was conducted for Science, Arts and Commerce streams along with VHSE. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala DHSE.