Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, direct link here
Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check scores is given here.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024 on May 28, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Plus One or Class 11 board examination can check the results through the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.
Along with DHSE first year, VHSE first year results have also been released. To check the scores, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Direct link to check Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024
Direct link to check Kerala VHSE Plus One Result 2024
Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024: How to check
- Visit the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.
- Click on Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the results.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Kerala Board conducted Class 11 board examination from February 15 to February 21, 2024. The examination was conducted for Science, Arts and Commerce streams along with VHSE. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala DHSE.
