HSCAP Kerala Admission 2024: Trial allotment result releasing tomorrow at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in

Directorate of General Education, Kerala will release trial allotment result for HSCAP Kerala Admission 2024 on May 29, 2024. The trial allotment result will be released for higher secondary first year admission at 10 am tomorrow. Candidates can check the allotment result through the official website of Higher Secondary Admission at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. HSCAP Kerala Admission 2024: Trial allotment result releasing tomorrow

As per the official website, the SSLC re-evaluation results which was announced on May 27, have not been considered in the trial allotment as the trial allotment activities was started on May 25th evening. Applications whose grades have been graded through SSLC re-evaluation will be included in the first allotment. Candidates belonging to the schemes SSLC (HI), THSLC etc. should include the changed grade at the time of correction after the publication of the trial allotment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The trial allotment result will be available on the website till 5 pm on May 31, 2024. In case of any corrections are required, the necessary corrections / additions must be made through the Edit Application link in the candidate login and final confirmation must be made by May 31, 2024 till 5 pm.

HSCAP Kerala Admission 2024: How to check

To check the trial allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Higher Secondary Admission at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Login to the account and the trail allotment list will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first allotment result will be released on June 5, 2024. The closing date of allotment is till June 19, 2024.

Candidates who want any kind of technical assistance for checking and applying for trial allotment corrections/inclusions in all state government results can be sought through the help desks of aided high schools and higher secondary schools. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSCAP.