West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared WB 10th Result 2026 on May 8. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check their results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbsedata.com. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Live WB 10th Result 2026 Topper List: Abhiroop Bhadra tops WBBSE Madhyamik exam, check list here (HT File Photo)

This year a total of 131 candidates have made it to top 10 list. The Top 5 rank holders are listed here.

WB 10th Result 2026 Topper List Rank 1: Abhiroop Bhadra- 99.71%

Rank 2: Priyotosh Mukherjee- 99.43%

Rank 3: Souro Jana, Ankan Kumar Jana, Mainak Mandal - 99.29%

Rank 4: Arijit Bar, Rome Karmakar, Soudeep Das, Soham Joardar- 99.14%

Rank 5: Daipaiyon Biswas, Saimantak Kundu, Swarup Katha - 99%

This year, the overall pass percentage is 86.83% for regular candidates. Kolkata registered a pass percentage of over 92% in the class 10 examination. Kalimpong recorded the highest pass percentage with over 95% students clearing the examination.

A total of 9,59,753 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik 2026 examination out of which 9,01,724 were regular students, while 50,798 appeared as continuing candidates. Another 1,231 students took the examination under the compartmental category.

The Class 10 board examination began on February 2 and ended on February 12, 2025. The examination commenced with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects. The Madhyamik examination was held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only). For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBBSE.