WB 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: WBCHSE results tomorrow at 12:30 pm

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025 tomorrow, May 7, 2025. WB 12th results will be hosted on result.wb.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in and many other third-party website, including the HT portal. WB 12th Result 2025: WBCHSE results tomorrow at 12:30 pm(Representational image)

Students who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS exam can register on the HT portal now. When the result is available, they will receive alerts on their phones and emails.

WBCHSE WB HS 12th result 2025: Register on HT portal

Iframe WB 12th results:

As per the council's press release, the result will be announced at 12:30 p.m. through a press conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kokata-700091.

Students will be able to check their marks online 2 pm onwards, it added.

The hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed among institutions from 55 distribution centres across the state from 10 am on May 8. The Head of the Institutions/Teacher-in-Charges will distribute the marks sheets and certificates among the students on the same day.

WBCHSE 12th results 2025: How to check marks

Go to the official website of WBCHSE at result.wb.gov.in

Click on the link for 12th result

Enter your roll number

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and save the page.

The WB HS exams started on March 3 and ended on March 18.

Around 5.09 lakh candidates, including 2.77 lakh girls were eligible to appear for the examinations.

The WB 12th exam was held at 2,089 centres fitted with CCTV cameras to prevent any unfair practice during exams. There were special security features and specific QR codes and bar codes on the question paper, answer sheet to detect any attempt to film and circulate images.

New subjects like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science were among the 62 subjects in this year's higher secondary examinations.

(With inputs from PTI)