 WB Board 10th Result 2024: WBBSE Class 10 results declared, here's how to check matric scores
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
WB Board 10th Result 2024: WBBSE Class 10 results declared, here's how to check matric scores

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2024 09:49 AM IST

WB Board 10th Result 2024 declared. Steps to check WBBSE Class 10 results.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the West Bengal 10th Result 2024 on May 2, 2024. Students who took the examination can check their scores on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The results can also be checked at wbresults.nic.in. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live Updates

WB Board 10th Result 2024: WBBSE Class 10 results out, how to check scores
WB Board 10th Result 2024: WBBSE Class 10 results out, how to check scores

The West Bengal board results were announced at a press conference conducted by the WBBSE officials. Other details such as pass percentage, toppers, and gender-wise performance, among others were also shared during the press conference, apart from the marks.

Direct link to check WB Board 10th Result 2024 on official website 

WB Board 10th Result 2024: How to check scores

  • Go to the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 link
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Madhyamik results can also be checked on mobile apps- madhyamik results 2024, madhyamik result, or fastresult.

The WB Board Class 10 matric exams were held from February 2 and 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centers. Around 8 lakh students appeared in the examination.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / WB Board 10th Result 2024: WBBSE Class 10 results declared, here's how to check matric scores
Live Score
