WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live: Link to check West Bengal Class 10 result
WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live: Students can check the WB board marks on wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and HT Portal
WBBSE WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2024: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s (WBBSE) Madhyamik or Class 10th board exam results will be out today, May 2. WB Madhyamik 10th results 2024 will be declared at a press conference scheduled to begin at 9 am, after which students can check their marks on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in....Read More
The WB 10th result 2024 will also be available on Hindustan Times. Students can register for the result on the HT Portal to receive an alert when the result download link is active.
WB 10th result 2024 on HT Portal
In the press conference for West Bengal Class 10 results, the board will announce names of toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise results and other details. Soon after the press conference is over, students can check their marks on the board website and on the HT Portal.
This year, the WBBBSE WB Board Madhyamik exam was conducted from February 2 to 12, 2024, for around 8 lakh students.
Follow this live blog for WBBSE WB Madhyamik 10th result 2024 direct link and other updates.
Marks sheets, certificates today
The West bengal board has set up distribution camps for Class 10 marks sheets and certificates. Schools can collect it from 10 am today, May 2.
5.6 lakh students pass Class 10 last year
Last year, 6,98,627 students appeared for the West Bengal board Class 10 final exam, of whom 3,06,253 were boys, and 3,76,068 were girls. Of them, 5,65,428 students passed the exam.
Pass marks
To pass the Class 10 final exam conducted by the West Bengal board, students must score 34 per cent or more marks in all subjects.
East Midnapore had highest pass percentage last year
East Midnapore had the highest success rate last year with 96.81 per cent of the total students who took the Class 10 final exam clearing it. Kalimpong stood second with 94.13 per cent followed by Kolkata with 93.75 per cent.
Last year's topper got 697 marks
Last year, the West Bengal board's Class 10 topper Devadutta Majhi secured 697/700 or 99.57 per cent marks. Subham Pal and Rifat Hassan Sarkar shared the second rank with 691 marks or 98.71 per cent.
Board to announce toppers' list
In the press conference for Class 10 result, the WB board will announce names of top ten rank holders and their marks. The result will be announced at 9 am today, May 2.
WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 in three hours
WBBSE WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live: There are three hours left until the West Bengal Class 10 result is declared. The press conference is scheduled for 9 am.
How to check scores on HT Portal
- Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
- Open the West Bengal board page
- Select your class
- Enter roll number, date of birth
- Check your result.
How to check marks online
Follow these steps to check marks online:
- Go to wbresults.nic.in.
- Open the Class 10 result page.
- Enter your roll number, date of birth and login.
- Check and download the result.
Direct link to check marks on HT Portal
Here is the direct link to check marks on the HT Portal
Login credentials required to check West Bengal Class 10 final results
To check West Bengal Class 10 marks online, students must use the board exam roll number and date of birth. Scores will be out at 9 am today, May 2.
West Bengal Class 10 result time
The official time for the announcement of West Bengal Class 10th results is 9 am. The board will announce scores via a press conference, after which the result links will be activated on the board websites and on the HT Portal.
Where to check WBBSE WB Madhyamik 10th result 2024?
WBBSE WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live: Once declared, students can check West Bengal Class 10 results on the board websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The result will be displayed on Hindustan Times as well.
West Bengal Class 10 result today
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will announce Madhyamik or Class 10 board exam results at 9 am today, May 2.