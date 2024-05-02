WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live: Link to check West Bengal Class 10 result

WBBSE WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2024: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s (WBBSE) Madhyamik or Class 10th board exam results will be out today, May 2. WB Madhyamik 10th results 2024 will be declared at a press conference scheduled to begin at 9 am, after which students can check their marks on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in....Read More

The WB 10th result 2024 will also be available on Hindustan Times. Students can register for the result on the HT Portal to receive an alert when the result download link is active.

WB 10th result 2024 on HT Portal

In the press conference for West Bengal Class 10 results, the board will announce names of toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise results and other details. Soon after the press conference is over, students can check their marks on the board website and on the HT Portal.

This year, the WBBBSE WB Board Madhyamik exam was conducted from February 2 to 12, 2024, for around 8 lakh students.

Follow this live blog for WBBSE WB Madhyamik 10th result 2024 direct link and other updates.