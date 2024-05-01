WBBSE Madhyamik result 2024 tomorrow; how to check West Bengal board 10th marks on HT portal

WBBSE WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2024: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce its Class 10 (Madhyamik) final examination results tomorrow, May 2. The board will announce Class 10 final examination results at 9 am, through a press conference, after which students can check their Madhyamik examination marks on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of the arts stream of intermediate or Class 12 board examination on Wednesday.(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

Hindustan Times will also show WB Madhyamik results.

The results will be shared online at 9 am and schools will get the marksheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the board from 10 am on the same day, the WBBSE result notice mentioned.

This year, the WBBBSE Board 10th final exam was held from February 2 and 12, 2024. Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the examination.

West Bengal 10th Result 2024: How to check on official websites

Go to the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 link

Key in the required login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the next page.

Check it result and download the page.