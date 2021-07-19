Home / Education / Board Exams / WB Class 10 Result 2021 Date: WBBSE Madhyamik result releasing tomorrow
WB Class 10 Result 2021 Date has been announced. The WBBSE Madhyamik result will be declared tomorrow at 10 am. Candidates can check the result on wbresults.nic.in.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:44 PM IST

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced WB Class 10 Result 2021 Date. The WBBSE Madhyamik result will be declared by the state board on July 20, 2021. The result link for candidates to check the Class 10 results will be available at 10 am. Students can check the result on wbresults.nic.in.

As per the notice released by the Board, the Madhyamik result for both regular and external will be announced on July 20 at 9 am in the press conference to be conducted by the Board at the Meeting hall, Derozio Bhawan, 1st floor, DJ-8, Sector II, Kolkata-700091. The result link will be active for candidates from 10 am onwards.

This year around 12 lakh candidates were slated to appear for Class 10 Madhyamik exams which were cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. While announcing the cancellation of exams, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the expert committee formed earlier to recommend the issue of cancellation or postponing of the exams will decide on the alternative evaluation method in the best possible way with the interest of students in mind.

As per the evaluation criteria, the Class 10 results will be based on 50:50 formula. As per the formula the candidates mark in class 9 annual examination and the internal assessment in class 10 for every subject will be taken into consideration.

