WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: Admit card for WBBSE Class 10 exams releasing today

board exams
Published on Feb 13, 2023 08:58 AM IST

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: WBBSE will issue Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam admit cards today, February 13.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will issue admit cards for Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 final examination, 2023 today, February 13. Admit cards will be distributed at camp offices from 11 am to 5 pm, the board said.

Students can not directly download the admit card from the board website, wbbse.wb.gov.in, or collect it from camp offices. They will get board exam admit cards from schools.

Heads of institutions or their authorized representatives will have to collect admit cards of their students from camp offices.

Students can collect their admit cards from schools February 15 onwards.

In case of any errors on admit cards, it should be brought to the notice of respective regional council offices of the board, in writing, by February 20 for necessary corrections. No application for correction after this date will be entertained, the board said.

WB Madhyamik exams 2023 will be held from February 23 to March 4. The History paper, earlier scheduled for February 27, has been rescheduled to March 1.

This has been done to avoid clash with polling date of bye-elections, WBBSE said in the notice.

