WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024: 86.31% pass West Bengal matric examination

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of the West Bengal Class 10 board exams on May 2, 2024. Candidates who have attempted the examination can check their results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The result link will also be available at wbresults.nic.in. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live Updates WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 has been announced. Check pass percentage here.

The overall pass percentage of the WB Class 10 board exams is 86.31%. Kalimpong district has the highest pass percentage of 96.2%, followed by East Midnapore with 95.4% and third is Kolkata with 91.6%.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Officials of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the WBBSE Madhyamik results at a press conference where details on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list and other information were also shared.

This year, WB Board Class 10 matric exams were held from February 2 and 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Apart from the official websites, the results can also be checked on mobile apps- madhyamik results 2024, madhyamik result or fastresult which can be downloaded for free.

West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Results: How to check

Visit the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Furnish the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.













