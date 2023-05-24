The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared WBCHSE HS result or higher secondary results on May 23 at 12 noon. WBCHSE HS results will be available on the official website at 12:30 p.m. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the result on the official site of WBCHSE at wbresults.nic.in. WBCHSE HS result 2023: West Bengal Board 12th Results declared

The results are available on Hindustan Times Education page. Candidates can also view the result by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’. The hard copies of the mark sheet and the Higher Secondary Board pass certificates will be distributed on May 31, 2023.

2,73,580 students received marks of 60% above, while 52,878 candidates overall received scores of more than 80%.

Visit the official site of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in.

Click on the results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Class 12 result link.

Enter the login details and press submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.