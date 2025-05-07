WBCHSE HS Result 2025: West Bengal Class 12th results declared at results.wb.gov.in, direct link here

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared WBCHSE HS Result 2025 on May 7, 2025. The West Bengal Class 12th results was announced at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 examination through the official website of WBCHSE at result.wb.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. The WB HS Result 2025 can also be checked on HT Portal. WB HS Result 2025 Live Updates WBCHSE HS Result 2025: West Bengal Class 12th results declared, direct link here

The West Bengal Class 12 results was announced via the press conference. The press conference was held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata-700091.

The Class 12 results can be viewed and downloaded from the official websites mentioned websites from 2 pm on the same day. The hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed among the concerned institutions from the enclosed 55 distribution centres all over the West Bengal on May 8, 2025 at 10 am. The Head of the Institutions/ Teacher-in-Charges can distribute the mark sheets and certificates, collected from the distribution centres among their students on the same day on May 8, 2025 positively.

WBCHSE HS Result 2025: How to check

To check the West Bengal Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBCHSE at result.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WBCHSE HS Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WB HS Result 2025: West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results declared, check pass percentage, toppers list here

The WB HS exams started on March 3 and ended on March 18., 2025. Around 5.09 lakh candidates, including 2.77 lakh girls were eligible to appear for the examinations. The WB 12th exam was held at 2,089 centres fitted with CCTV cameras to prevent any unfair practice during exams.