West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has released WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Result 2023 on July 6, 2023. The results can be checked by Heads of HS Institutions on the website- wbchseapp.wb.gov.in. WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Result 2023 released, marksheets available from July 13(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

As per the official notice, the result of Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) & Post Publication Review (PPR) of Higher Secondary Examination, 2023 have been published. The Heads of all H.S. Institutions Sheet and Certificate can collect the revised marksheet and certificate from the concerned regional office through their authorised representative on and from July 13, 2023.

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can collect the new mark sheet or certificate after submitting the existing certificate or marksheet to the school in case of any change in result.

WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of wbchseapp.wb.gov.in.

Click on WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Result 2023 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

