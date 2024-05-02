 West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2024: WB 10th results declared - Hindustan Times
West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2024: WB 10th results declared

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2024 09:05 AM IST

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2024 has been announced. Check details here.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the West Bengal 10th Result 2024 today. The results were announced at a press conference conducted by the WBBSE officials. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live Updates

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2024: WB 10th results declared

Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in from 9:45 AM. The results can also be checked at wbresults.nic.in.

This year the overall pass percentage is 86.31%. Chandrachur Sen of Coochbehar has topped the examination with 99% marks.

Kalimpong district has the highest pass percentage of 96.2%, followed by East Midnapore with 95.4% and third is Kolkata with 91.6%.

Apart from the official websites, the results can also be checked on mobile apps- madhyamik results 2024, madhyamik result, or fastresult.

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2024: How to check

  • Go to the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 link
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notably, schools will get the marksheets and certificates from respective camp offices of the Board from 10 am

The WB Board Class 10 matric exams were held from February 2 and 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centers. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2024: WB 10th results declared
