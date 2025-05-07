West Bengal Class 12th results today, where and how to check WBCHSE HS results

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary (HS) examination results 2025 today, May 7, 2025. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm, and students will get their marks from 2 pm onwards. WB 12th results 2025 live updates. West Bengal Class 12th results today, where and how to check WBCHSE HS marks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WBCHSE said in a press release that the result will be announced at a press conference to be held at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata-700091.

It added that hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed from 55 distribution centres across the state from 10 am on May 8. Schools will collect and distribute the mark sheets and certificates among the students on the same day.

WB 12th result 2025: Where to check

The official websites for WB 12th results are result.wb.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. In addition to these two, many other third-party websites will also show the result.

Hindustan Times will also host the WB 12th results.

Students can register on the HT portal now. When the result is available, they will receive alerts on their phones and emails.

WBCHSE WB HS 12th result 2025: Register on HT portal

WBCHSE 12th results 2025: Steps to check results

Open the result website, result.wb.gov.in

Click on the link for the WB 12th result

Enter your login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result.

The Higher Secondary examinations in West Bengal were conducted from March 3 to 18, 2025. This year, around 5.09 lakh candidates, including 2.77 lakh girls were eligible to appear for the examinations.

Exams took place at 2,089 centres, under CCTV cameras to prevent any unfair practice during exams.

The board introduced security features and specific QR and bar codes on the question papers, answer sheets to detect any attempt to film and circulate images.

The exam was held for 62 subjects, including new subjects like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science.

WB HS Result: About last year’s result

Last year, WBCHSE announced the HS or 12th results on May 6. A total of 7.5 lakh students from the state appeared for the exam, of whom 6.7 lakh passed and the pass percentage was 89.99 per cent.

The top three rank holders were Abhik Das, Soumya Deep Saha and Abhishek Gupto, respectively.