West Bengal Class 12th Toppers' list 2022: Adisha Dev tops WBCHSE board HS exam

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the West Bengal Class 12 or Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik final examination result 2022 on June 10 at 11 am. The result will be available on the wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in, bangla.hindustantimes.com and other websites 12 pm onwards.

WBCHSE Class 12 examinations were held from April 2 and concluded on April 26, 2022.

This year the overall pass percentage is 88.44% in WB HS 2022 result.

Adisha Dev Sharma of Coochbehar has topped the WB HS exam results 2022. Sayandeep Samanta from West Midnapore has secured second position. Tjis year three students Rohin Sen from Kolkata Sohom Das from Hooghly, Abhik Das West Burdwan, and Parichay Pari West Midnapore took third position.

Last year, a Muslim girl from Mursidabad district took first place in the class 12th exams, scoring 499/500.

Last year the overall pass percentage was 97.69%. The pass percentage in the arts stream was 97.39 percent, the pass percentage in the science stream was 99.28 percent, and the pass percentage in the commerce stream was 99.8 percent. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WB HS test 2021 were cancelled. Students have been evaluated on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

Here's the direct link to check the result on HT Portal

For more updated follow WB HS result 2022 live updates

Direct link to check the result