West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024: Chandrachur Sen tops WB 10th examination

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 on May 2, 2024. Candidates who have attempted the examination can check their results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The result link will also be available at wbresults.nic.in. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2024 Live Updates West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024 announced. Check topper names here. (HT file)

Chandrachur Sen of Coochbehar has topped the WB matric examinations this year. The scored 693 marks and his overall percentage is 99%. The second topper is Purulia's Samyapriya Guru. She scored 692 marks and her overall percentage is 98.68%. There are three toppers in Rank 3: Nairit Ranjan Pal, Pushpita Bansuri and Udayan Prasad. All these three of them scored 691 marks.

This year a total of 57 candidates are in top 10 list.

Officials of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education declared the WBBSE Madhyamik results at a press conference where details on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list and other information were also shared.

This year, WB Board Class 10 matric exams were held from February 2 and 12, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Apart from the official websites, the results can also be checked on mobile apps- madhyamik results 2024, madhyamik result or fastresult which can be downloaded for free.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official site of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Furnish the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.