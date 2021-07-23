West Bengal Madrasah, Alim, Fazil exam result declared

West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examination 2021 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education has been formally declared. The result is available for individual candidates on the official website.

Students can download the result using their roll number and registration details.

WB Madrasah result direct link

After downloading the result, students can save a copy for reference purpose. Original marksheet and other documents related to the result can be obtained from the respective schools.

The board has registered 100% pass in these exams. A total of 74,267 students had appeared for the exams out of which 49494 were girl students.

In 2020, the board had registered 86.15% pass in high madrasah, 88.56% pass in alim and 89.56% pass in Fazil exam.

WB Madrasah exam result: Know how to check

Go to the official website, result.wbbme.org

Click on the result link

Enter the roll number and other details

Submit the details

Download the result copy

A press conference was held at the Conference Hall of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Bhawan, DD-45, Sector-1, Kolkata, Saltlake city.