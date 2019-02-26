Boards 2019: Average student guide on how to plan smart to clear exam with minimum effort

Those who have fallen behind in studies or don’t like mathematics too much can take heart from what Hemlata Malhotra, a teacher with Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 21, has to say.“You have time left (yes, still!) for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 mathematics exam. Even if you start your revision today you’ll be able to get the marks needed to clear the exam,” she adds.

To students keen to pass the exam “somehow,” Malhotra says “cover easy and scoring topics first. It helps to build confidence. There are easy topics like statistics which carry four marks, probability, which carry seven marks, coordinate geometry with six marks and geometry with 15 marks. These are easy chapters and don’t usually have any tricky questions set out .”

In fact, the first unit, real numbers, is easy to crack if the student is thorough and familiar with it and solves problems regularly. This section carries around six marks and typically has only four types of questions in the examination paper, she says.

For Malhotra, subjects that should not be left out are arithmetic progression as it’s very scoring.

Also, in the Class 10 syllabus there are only five to six theorems out of which one will definitely come in the exam. A question asked often is from surface area and volume, of ‘fulcrum.’

“Even if a student scores around 17 out of 80, the rest of the marks are taken care of by the internal assessment of 20 marks in which teachers usually hand out ‘generous’ scores,” says Malhotra.

With this, any student, especially one who is ‘average’, can pass, scoring more than 33% marks if he or she does a thorough revision of these chapters, the mathematics teacher says.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 14:48 IST