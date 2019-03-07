Boards 2019: CBSE 10th maths paper evokes mixed reaction from students and experts in Chandigarh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 mathematics exam on Thursday. Mathematics is usually one of the most difficult subjects for all students, however the CBSE Class 10 maths paper evoked mixed reactions from students and experts in Chandigarh. Most of the students termed the paper easy.

Hemlata Malhotra, a teacher of mathematics at Government Model Senior Secondary School Sector 21 said, “The examination was by and large on the expected lines. It was a mixed question paper having questions ranging from easy to average to difficult. The question paper was as per the blueprint provided by the CBSE.”

She further said, “Most of my students gave a mixed response to the examination. Some of the students said they found the paper tricky and difficult while some of the students said they nailed the examination. The level of performance in examination depends on the hard work done by the student.”

Some students felt that the paper had tricky calculations while some said they found it appropriate.

Kuldeep, a student in the Government school, Sector 37 said, “I was not able to complete the examination on time. The paper was so tricky that my time was consumed in the calculations.”

Rahul Aggarwal, a student from KBDAV said, “My paper went well. I was able to complete the examination on time and I am expecting a decent score. I was a little scared but now I am confident about the next exams.”

Reema Deewan, the City CBSE coordinator said, “The Class 10 CBSE exam for Mathematics was perfectly conducted today. No case of cheating or any ill practice was reported as per my knowledge. Students have also stopped coming late to the exam centers now.”

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 20:36 IST