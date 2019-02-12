Boards 2019: Over 7.5 lakh students to take Jharkhand board exams from Feb 20

More than 7.56 lakh students would appear for the matriculation (Class X) and intermediate (Class XII) examinations across 1,137 centres in the state, beginning from February 20, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) officials said on Monday.

The examinations will be conducted in two sittings under strict vigilance of CCTV cameras. The matric examination will be held in the first sitting, the intermediate in the second sitting. To deal with students’ issues, JAC has already started three helpline numbers from February 5 — the numbers are 7485093433, 7485093436, 7485093440.

JAC chairman Arvind Singh said that altogether 4,41,274 students would appear for the matric exams, around 10,000 students more than the previous year. In 2018, a total of 4.31 lakh had appeared for the same. Singh said that 3,15,181 students would take the intermediate examinations, which was around 3.16 lakh previous year.

The matric exams will begin with the home science paper and conclude with the mathematics paper on March 9. The inter exams will start with vocational papers and conclude with biology, geography, and business mathematics on the same date.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said, “The examination committees at the district level select examination centres. The committees have selected the 1,137 centres, and we’ve received the list. The centres would be bifurcated for matric and intermediate tests after February 15.”

This is the first year when all examination procedures, right from registration to the issuance of admit cards, have been done online. The helpline numbers offer students all kinds of assistance related to the examination or even the subjects. “We’ve so far received 198 questions related to subjects, mostly mathematics, and more than 300 queries related to examinations,” Mahip Singh said. “When we receive more than 10 questions on a particular subject, a teacher for the subject is engaged and replies to the students on the phone.”

The JAC officials hope that the helpline initiative would help improve the results in both the examinations. In 2018, JAC registered 59.1% passed results in matriculation and a mere 48.34% passed results in intermediate (science).

Efforts are on to ensure there is no snag. The team of invigilators will be responsible for conducting peaceful examinations in their respective centres. Arvind Singh said, “To conduct free and fair examinations, CCTV cameras would be installed at all examination centres, like in the previous year.”

Mobile phones would be banned for all in the examination centres. Neither students nor invigilators would be allowed to use mobile phones in the centre, officials said.

In a bid to prevent cheating during the examinations, checking will be conducted at two levels: students will be checked properly before their entry into the examination centre; and again before their entry into the classroom.

7485093433

7485093436

7485093440

20194.41 lakh3.15 lakh

20184.31 lakh 3.16 lakh

201859.1%48.34%

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 11:05 IST