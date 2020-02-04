BOB SO admit card 2020 released at bankofbaroda.in

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:10 IST

Bank of Baroda has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Specialist Officer on February 4, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards online at bankofbaroda.in on or before February 22, 2020.

The online BOB SO 2020 recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 22, 2020, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the career tab

3.Scroll down and click on the link to download the call letter for SO recruitment examination

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.