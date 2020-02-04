e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / BOB SO admit card 2020 released at bankofbaroda.in

BOB SO admit card 2020 released at bankofbaroda.in

The online BOB SO 2020 recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 22, 2020, at various centres. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:10 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BOB SO admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
BOB SO admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Bank of Baroda has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Specialist Officer on February 4, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards online at bankofbaroda.in on or before February 22, 2020.

The online BOB SO 2020 recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 22, 2020, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the career tab

3.Scroll down and click on the link to download the call letter for SO recruitment examination

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Key in your credentials and log in

6.The admit card will appear on the display screen

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
‘BJP wave making people sleepless’: PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally
‘BJP wave making people sleepless’: PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
Cong leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP, has a question for Shaheen Bagh protesters
Cong leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP, has a question for Shaheen Bagh protesters
IND vs PAK, U19 WC semi-final LIVE: Mishra, Tyagi bundle out Pak for 172
IND vs PAK, U19 WC semi-final LIVE: Mishra, Tyagi bundle out Pak for 172
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
‘Won’t repeat mistake of splurging’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News