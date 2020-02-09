Bose Institute Recruitment 2020: 12 Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor Vacancies notified

education

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:45 IST

Bose Institute, Kolkata invites applications for the recruitment of the Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. According to the employment news, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before February 29, 2020, until 3 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies of the Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor at the institute. Out of which, three vacancies are for Professor, five for Associate Professor, and four for Assistant Professor.

Educational Qualification:

1.Professor: Good academic record with a doctoral degree and published work of high standard. About 10 years of research experience with publication of commendable merit in the frontier areas of Biological/Chemical/Physical sciences.

2.Associate Professor: Good academic record with a doctoral degree. About eight years of research experience with publication of commendable merit in the frontier areas of Biological/Chemical/Physical sciences.

3.Assistant Professor: A consistently good academic record with a doctoral degree. Minimum of six years of post-doctoral experience or minimum 3 years of experience as Lecturer. Publication of commendable merit in the frontier areas of Biological/Chemical/Physical sciences.

