Home / Education / Boys outshine girls in Mizoram Class 10 board exams; St. Paul’s leads toppers

Boys outshine girls in Mizoram Class 10 board exams; St. Paul’s leads toppers

A total of 12,324 of the 18,036 student who appeared for the exams, conducted in February and March, passed—with a total pass percentage of 68.33.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 15:05 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Boys in Mizoram outperformed girls in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 board examination for 2020, the results of which were announced by the Mizoram Board of School Education on Wednesday.

A total of 12,324 of the 18,036 student who appeared for the exams, conducted in February and March, passed—with a total pass percentage of 68.33. While the pass percentage among boys was 69.91%, the figure for girls was 66.94%.

A total of 5,552 students who appeared for the exams failed—3098 of them girls and 2454 boys.

Three students, Lalhlimpuii, Simon Lalremsiama Shangpliang and Singokhai Chozah, all from St Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, got the first position among the top 10 rank holders.

Eight of the 18 students in the merit list for top 10 performers were from St Paul’s Higher Secondary School. Two students from St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in Aizawl also figured in the list.

While boys outshone girls in overall pass percentage, girls got the better of boys in the merit list. Twelve off the 18 students who figured in the list of top 10 rank holders were girls and the other six boys.

Sixty five schools in the state recorded a 100% pass figures for its students while there were 16 schools where none of the students who appeared for the exams managed to pass.

