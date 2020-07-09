BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020, judiciary prelims exam postponed

education

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 65th combined civil services main exam and 31st judicial services prelims exam. The BPSC 65th CSE main exam was scheduled to be held on August 4,5 and 7 while the 31st BPSC Judicial Services exam was scheduled for August 9.

According to the official notice, these exams are postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. The revised date of the exams will be notified in the due course of time.

Earlier, the BPSC main exam was scheduled to be held on July 25, 26 and 28 which was then postponed to August. BPSC will conduct the recruitment against 434 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government.

Moreover, the commission will conduct the 31st judicial services recruitment drive o fill 221 vacancies for Civil Judge (Junior Grade). BPSC had released the official notification of the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination on March 9, 2020.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in regularly for updates.

