BPSC 66th Prelims 2020: Registration begins today, Follow these steps to apply

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:26 IST

BPSC 66th Prelims 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission will on Monday open the online registration window for 66th prelims examination, on its official website. After the registration link is activated, aspirants can register online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the official advertisement, there are 562 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government and the tentative date for BPSC 66th PT is December 27.

BPSC 66th Notification: Key Dates

Registration Process begins- September 28

Registration Process ends- October 20

BPSC 66th Prelims Exam - December 27

Details of Vacancies:

The BPSC 66th combined competitive exam will be conducted to fill 562 vacancies for various posts including superintendent of police, jail superintendent, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, planning commissioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, labour enforcement officer, revenue officer, block panchayati raj officer and other.

Who Can Apply:

Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply. The candidates will have to clear the preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview.

How to apply online for 66th BPSC Prelims:

Step 1: Register

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the left tab, click on ‘Apply Online’

You will be redirected to a new page

Or directly visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home

Register yourself by providing the required details, phone number and email ID

You will get a registration ID

Step-2: Pay application fee

Before you apply for the posts you will have to pay the application fee

You can pay it online through net banking or debit/credit cards or offline through bank challans

You will get a payment receipt

Step -3: Apply online

The link to apply will be activated for you only a day after you pay the fee

Login using your registration number and password sent on your registered email ID

An online form will appear

Provide all the required details correctly

Upload your photograph and signature in image format and submit

You will get a confirmation email after your application will be submitted successfully