BPSC 66th Prelims 2020: Registration begins today, Follow these steps to apply
BPSC 66th Prelims 2020: The online registration process for Bihar Public Service Commission 66th prelims examination begins today, September 28. Aspirants can apply register online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.education Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:26 IST
BPSC 66th Prelims 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission will on Monday open the online registration window for 66th prelims examination, on its official website. After the registration link is activated, aspirants can register online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the official advertisement, there are 562 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government and the tentative date for BPSC 66th PT is December 27.
BPSC 66th Notification: Key Dates
Registration Process begins- September 28
Registration Process ends- October 20
BPSC 66th Prelims Exam - December 27
Details of Vacancies:
The BPSC 66th combined competitive exam will be conducted to fill 562 vacancies for various posts including superintendent of police, jail superintendent, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, planning commissioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, labour enforcement officer, revenue officer, block panchayati raj officer and other.
Who Can Apply:
Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply. The candidates will have to clear the preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview.
How to apply online for 66th BPSC Prelims:
Step 1: Register
Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the left tab, click on ‘Apply Online’
You will be redirected to a new page
Or directly visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home
Register yourself by providing the required details, phone number and email ID
You will get a registration ID
Step-2: Pay application fee
Before you apply for the posts you will have to pay the application fee
You can pay it online through net banking or debit/credit cards or offline through bank challans
You will get a payment receipt
Step -3: Apply online
The link to apply will be activated for you only a day after you pay the fee
Login using your registration number and password sent on your registered email ID
An online form will appear
Provide all the required details correctly
Upload your photograph and signature in image format and submit
You will get a confirmation email after your application will be submitted successfully