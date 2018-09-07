BPSC AE prelims admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday issued the admit card for Assistant Engineer civil/mechanical (preliminary) examination on its official website. The examination will be held on September 15-16, 2018.

The examination is being held to fill 1400 assistant engineer posts including 1284 (assistant engineer civil), 110 assistant engineer mechanical and 6 posts of assistant engineer (civil) with animal and fisheries resources.

BPSC Assistant Engineer prelims admit card 2018: Steps to download

1) Visit BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link for ‘Admit Cards: For Assistant Engineer - Civil/Mechanical (Preliminary) Competitive Examination to be held on 15th-16h September, 2018.”

3) Enter your 6-digit/8-digit roll number in the box appearing below and press Enter key or click on Submit button

4) Follow the directions provided to get the admit card

Candidates must bring the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates should download the admit card at the earliest and should not wait for the last moment.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 16:13 IST