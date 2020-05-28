e-paper
Home / Education / BPSC Assistant Professor Hindi revised result 2020 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to check

BPSC Assistant Professor Hindi revised result 2020 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared for the interview for BPSC Assistant Professor (Hindi) post can check the revised result online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

education Updated: May 28, 2020 10:24 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC Assistant Professor Hindi revised result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday declared the revised result for the recruitment of Assistant Professor Hindi in various universities of Bihar on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the interview for BPSC Assistant Professor (Hindi) post can check the revised result online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the revised result notification, the commission had declared the result for the Assistant Professor Posts Hindi on February 12, 2019. A total of 250 candidates were qualified in the result.

Here’s the direct link to check the revised result.

How to check the revised result:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revised Results: For the post of Assistant Professor (Hindi) in various Universities of Bihar (Advt. No. 50/2014) in compliance of order passed by Patna High Court in CWJC No. 13076/2019”

3. The revised result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and check for your result

5. Download the result and take its print out for future use.

