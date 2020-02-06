BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 553 Assistant Persecution Officer

education

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:17 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment of 553 posts of Assistant Persecution Officer (APO). The online application process begins on February 7,2020. The last date to apply is March 6. However, the last date to deposit fee is February 26.

Candidates who have graduate with a law degree from a recognised college can apply for the posts. The minimum age limit is 21 years, upper age limit is 37 years.

Candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will have to appear for a preliminary test carrying 250 marks including 100 marks for general studies and 150 marks for law paper. Those who clear the PT will have to appear for the main paper will carry 900 marks.Candidates who clear the main exam will have to appear for interview.

Check official notification here