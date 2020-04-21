e-paper
Braj Raj Sharma to continue as SSC chairman for 2 more years, post retirement: Govt

Braj Raj Sharma to continue as SSC chairman for 2 more years, post retirement: Govt

Braj Raj Sharma was on Monday re-employed as the chairman of Staff Selection Commission for two more years, up to April 30, 2022, post his retirement this month end, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 08:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sharma, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was in October last year appointed as the SSC chairman.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Sharma’s re-employment for two years beyond the date of his superannuation (April 30, 2020), i.e. up to April 30, 2022, it said.

The SSC conducts recruitment for Group B and C posts in central government departments.

