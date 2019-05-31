BSEB 10th compartmental Result 2019 : Link of website to check Bihar board compartment result

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Friday, May 31 declare the Class 10 compartment exam result. The result will be declared at 3pm.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the board had said that the Class 10 compartment exam results will be declared at 3.30pm. However, the board issued a press release on Friday saying that the Class 10 compartment exam results 2019 will be declared at 3pm.

According to BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, the results will be announced by State Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma.

Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on biharboard.online.

The BSEB compartment examination was held from May 14 to May 17.

The board had recently declared the intermediate compartment exam result.

The Bihar board had declared the class 10 exam results this year in April. A total of 80.73% candidates passed out of around 16 lakh students who appeared in the exam. Around 3.1 lakh candidates failed in Bihar Board 10th exam 2019.

Last year, 26.53% students had passed the BSEB Class 10 or matriculation compartmental examination. Out of the 2,17, 575 candidates who appeared for the compartmental examination 1,38,241 were girls while 79,334 were boys. Out of the total, 57, 642 students qualified and 1, 56,030 students failed.

Bihar board 10th compartment result 2018: Steps to check

1) Visit Bihar school education board website at biharboard.online

2) Click on the link for BSEB 10th compartment result

3) Enter roll code and roll number and search

4) Result will be displayed

First Published: May 31, 2019 14:34 IST