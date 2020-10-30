e-paper
Home / Education / BSEB Bihar Board class 12th dummy admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

BSEB Bihar Board class 12th dummy admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download

BSEB 12th dummy admit card 2021: Bihar School Education Board on Friday released the dummy admit cards for BSEB Class 12th board exam 2021 on its official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

education Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 12:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandii
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandii
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB class 12th dummy admit card released
BSEB class 12th dummy admit card released
         

BSEB 12th dummy admit card: Bihar School Education Board on Friday released the dummy admit cards for BSEB Class 12th board exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their dummy admit cards online at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com from today.

The dummy admit card allows the candidates to check any error in the same. Candidates are given a chance to get the corrections done in the admit card before the final admit card is issued. Any error in the spelling or name of the candidate, parents’ name etc will be rectified after the candidate informs the principal of his/her respective institution. The last date to make changes in the dummy admit card is November 5.

Here’s the direct link to Download Bihar Board class 12th dummy admit card 2021

The BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will be held from February 17 to February 24, 2021. Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2021

How to download your dummy admit card:

Visit the official website

Click on the link uploaded to download the dummy admit card, appearing on the webpage

Key in your credentials

Dummy Admit card will appear on the display screen

Download and take its print out for any future reference.

