BSEB Bihar inter exam 2019-21: Registration, fee deposition schedule for Class 11 students released

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:37 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday released the schedule of registration and fee deposition for Class 11 students of Bihar intermediate examination 2019-21.

According to the schedule issued in a press release, the registration and deposition of fees for candidates applying to appear in the Intermediate exam for 2019-21 session will take place between November 13 and November 30.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said that Class 11 regular students of arts, science, commerce and vocational courses and private candidates of arts and commerce stream can get their registration done through the principals of their institutions between November 13 and November 30.

The registration form for intermediate examination 2019-21 has been uploaded on the BSEB website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The head of the institutions will take printout of these forms and provide the enrolled students two copies of the forms.

The process of completing the registration, amount of fees to be paid and other details can be checked in the release issued by the BSEB.