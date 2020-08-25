e-paper
Home / Education / BSEB OFSS second merit list 2020 to be released today at ofssbihar.in

BSEB OFSS second merit list 2020 to be released today at ofssbihar.in

Once the merit list is out, students who have applied for BSEB Class 12 admissions will be able to check the merit list online at ofssbihar.in.

education Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB OFSS second merit list 2020.
Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the second merit list of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) 2020 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, on its official website.

The board released the first merit list on August 7, 2020. The enrollment for candidates selected in the second merit list will begin from August 25 to 29, 2020. The Bihar board will release the third merit list after August 29.  

The Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) enables students take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture in different Colleges/Schools affiliated and recognised with Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in all 38 districts in Bihar.

