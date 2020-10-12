BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam 2020 schedule released at bseh.org.in, check details here

education

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 13:15 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the schedule for class 10 and 12 compartment examination 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download the examination schedule online at bseh.org.in.

According to the schedule, the class 12 compartment exams will be conducted from October 28 to November 23, 2020 and the class 10 exams will be held from October 29 to November 18, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The exam will be conducted from 2 to 5 pm.

BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment examination schedule:

As per the schedule, all secondary students mathematics examination will be held on October 26, 2020, with one day exam, and all senior secondary students English (core/elective) exam will be conducted on October 27, 2020, with one day exam.

Candidates need to follow the following instructions:

Candidates should carry their Hand Sanitizers in a transparent bottle

Candidates should cover their face with masks

Candidates are allowed to carry their own personal water bottle

Candidates should follow social distancing norms

Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Parents will ensure their wards are not sick.