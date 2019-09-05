BSNL Junior Telecom Officer Recruitment 2019 cancelled: 198 JTO vacancies withdrawn

education

Bharat Sachar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has cancelled the recruitment notification for junior telecom officer posts that was advertised in February 2019. It was a special recruitment drive (SRD) for SC, ST and OBC category candidates.

BSNL on its official website has put a notice that reads, “Cancellation of recruitment notification and closure of recruitment process. Due to administrative reasons, it has been decided to cancel the notification No. 12-1/2018-Rectt. dated 30/01/2019 and close the recruitment process of Direct Recruitment of Junior Telecom Officer(Civil & Electrical) in BSNL from open market through valid GATE Score-2019 under SRD for SC,ST & OBC Candidates.”

BSNL had in February invited applications for 198 posts of junior telecom officer (JTO) civil and electrical.The shortlisting would be done on the basis of GATE 2019 score.

The registration process for BSNL JTO recruitment 2019 has commenced from February 11 and closed on March 12, 2019.

Candidates had to pay examination fee of Rs 1000 for OBC candidates and Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates.

Educational Qualification: BSNL had invited applications from the candidates who have a degree of BE or B Tech or equivalent in civil or electrical engineering from a recognised university and also have appeared for GATE 2019 opting one paper from any of the two disciplines.

