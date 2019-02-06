BSNL Recruitment 2019: Apply for junior telecom officer, check important dates, registration process, eligibility and pay scale here

BSNL Recruitment 2019: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for recruitment of junior telecom officer (JTO) civil and electrical posts. Candidates can apply online through the official website bsnl.co.in.There are a total of 198 posts.

The registration process for BSNL JTO recruitment 2019 will commence from February 11 and close on March 12, 2019. The mode of selection will be through GATE score of 2019 which is conducted by IIT Madras, Chennai in the month of February 2019.

Pay Scale: JTO(Civil) and JTO(Electrical) will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive of Rs.16,400 Rs.40,500 as per 2nd PRC with annual increment at 3% of basic pay plus IDA, HRA, Perks, Medical Benefits, etc. admissible as per BSNL Company rules.

Age limit: Candidates should l not be below 18 years and not exceed 30 years as on the last date of receipt of online applications from the candidates. However, the age is relaxable for the reserved candidates as per the standing instructions of Government of India .

Fee: The prescribed examination fee of Rs 1000 for OBC candidates and of Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates shall be paid through online mode i.e. Internet Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card only.

Educational Qualification: BE/BTech or equivalent in civil engineering degree is required for JTO(Civil) and in electrical engineering for JTO (electrical) from a recognized institution/university are required to appear in GATE exam 2019, opting one paper from selected two disciplines of GATE paper codes i.e. Electrical (EE) & Civil(CE).

Click here to check the official notification of BSNL Recruitment 2019

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 14:01 IST