BSNL Recruitment 2018: 300 vacancy for manager trainee posts announced, here’s the details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for 300 manager trainee posts The online registration for 300 vacancies of manager trainee posts will begin on December 26, 2018 and conclude on January 26, 2019.

Candidates can visit the official website of BSNL bsnl.co.in to get the official notification or find its direct link below.



According to the notification, out of the 300 vacancies, 150 will be filled through internal employees of the company and only 150 will be available for candidates who are not BSNL employees. Out of the remaining seats, several seats are reserved for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories.

Recruitment Process:

The candidates shall have to undergo an Assessment Process (On-line) comprising management aptitude, cognitive & technical knowledge sections. All candidates appearing in the “On-line Assessment Process” shall be given a score based on their performance in the “On-line Assessment Process”. Candidates will be shortlisted from “On-line Assessment Process” qualified candidates’ and merit list will be prepared. Based on number of posts and order in merit list, the candidates shall be called for document verification, group discussion and interview.

The online assessment process will be conducted from March 17, 2019

All candidates appearing for the group discussion/interview will be given a score based on their performance in the same.The selection shall be based on the final merit list created based on the combined score of online assessment process, group discussion and interview

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 14:26 IST