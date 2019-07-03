Cabinet nod to engage 76 professors, 96 asst professors in five medical colleges on contract

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the government’s decision to appoint 76 professors and 93 assistant professors on contract for five medical colleges including the three new medical colleges in Dumka, Hazaribag and Palamu.

This will also meet the requirement of filling in the vacant posts in Patliputra medical college and hospital (PMCH), Dhanbad and Mahatma Gandhi medical college & hospital (MGMCH), Jamshedpur.

Giving this information cabinet secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh said the appointments will be made through open interview for one year relaxing the Jharkhand medical education services (appointment, promotion and other service rules), 2018.

The salary of the professors will be Rs 1,62,452 per month besides 20 per cent other allowances. The assistant professors will get Rs 1,04,016 plus 20 per cent allowances.

The cabinet also gave approval to the industry department’s proposal of amending the Jharkhand procurement policy, 2014 to encourage start ups in medium & small enterprises (MSE).

Detailing industry secretary Ravi Kumar said the procurements will be done on the basis of the quality of the products doing away with the minimum turnover and experience parameters in the tender process. It also nodded the inclusion of 35 more items in the existing list of 31 in Annexure 1

It is mandatory for all government departments, undertakings and its affiliated wings to make at least 20 per cent local purchases from local MSEs.

To ensure law and order situation during the month long Shravani Mela in Baidyanathdham, the cabinet cleared the decks for the creation of 27 temporary mela police out posts and 15 temporary traffic outposts in Deoghar and Dumka districts from July 15 to September 15.

It also sanctioned Rs 4.71 crore for the payment of para-military forces and special area police deployed during the Lok Sabha polls and another Rs 55 crore to remunerate the officials engaged in carrying out poll duties.

Other decisions:

Road tax waiver for vehicles, including hearse vans for carrying dead bodies, emergency medical ambulances and mobile medical units engaged by government hospitals and health centres

Mineral Area Development Authority to be given Rs 2 crore from state contingency fund

Rs 41.34 crore sanctioned for the construction of 18.55 km Tilaiya More-Jaynagar-Bagro road

Reorganising the alert committees to maintain transparency in national food safety

Rs 36.63 crore sanctioned to widening and strengthening of the 10.75 km Ghiya More-Sarath-Palajore road

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 15:43 IST