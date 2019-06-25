Calcutta University adopts online entrance test for PG courses

Calcutta University on Monday opted for the online entrance examination for all Post Graduation (PG) courses.

“The way the admission process has been made online, Calcutta University will conduct the PG entrance examinations online likewise. The decision has been made for the sake of modernisation, transparency and saving time,” Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said.

She said that CU is the first university to introduce this modern way of conducting the entrance test.

Starting this year, the entrance for all the 66 department teaching PG courses in the 162-year-old University and other CU affiliated colleges will now be conducted online.

The students will appear for the examinations in specific examination centres allotted by the university.

Talking about the final examinations of PG examinations, the VC said for the next academic year, the university will also think about conducting the examinations away from the home centre.

For instance, PG students studying in a particular college will have to write their exam in a different centre in order to maintain transparency.

“Calcutta University is trying to strengthen the examination system by making it fair and following a path of discipline,” Chakravarti added.

