Calicut University B.Com, BBA results out, here’s how to check

The Calicut University has declared results of its B.Com and BBA fifth semester regular, supplementary, improvement examination, which was held in November 2017. The results for MA Philosophy third semester and previous year MA Philosophy (distance) have also been announced.

Students who appeared for the eighth semester B Tech examination held in June 2016 can also check their results at the university’s official website: universityofcalicut.info

Here’s how to check the results: Log onto to www.universityofcalicut.info and click on the ‘examination results’ tab. You will be directed to the results page. Click on the course you want to check the result for. Enter the register number and the Captcha code. Get the result.