Uttarakhand youth cracks NEET; villagers, kin chip-in to help him pursue MBBS

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:04 IST

Kamal Gahtori, 18, a daily wager’s son had cracked the national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) last month, but he was not sure if his family could afford to pay the admission fees. Desperate, the family asked for help.

Gahtori lives in a village Gahtora under Pati block in Champawat district. His father Revadhar Gahtori, is a daily wager, and mother Munni Devi, a housewife. The family of five, including Gahtori’s grandparents, stays in a two-room house.

Gahtori had scored 94.8% in his intermediate exam in 2018.

He prepared for the NEET without any additional coaching, depending on only NCERT books.

He was allotted the Susheela Tiwari hospital and medical college, Haldwani for the MBBS course. After being allotted the college, Gahtori’s family, in a twist of fate, was distraught for a month, not knowing how to afford the admission fees. They finally made up their mind to seek help from villagers and relatives.

When they learnt about the problem, they came forward to make help Kamal join the college and pursue his degree. Gahtori paid the fees and joined the Susheela Tiwari hospital and medical college, Haldwani, on Thursday.

“We hadn’t even single rupee to pay admission fee but by the grace of god, people came forward and made us capable to take admission. Now I can dream my son as doctor in the future,” said Munni Devi, mother of Kamal on Friday.

“I wished to become a doctor since 9th standard. When I cleared the NEET, I was in distress, fearing that I would lose the opportunity due to lack of money. But God is great, he sent people to help me. Now, I am happy to have submitted the admission in medical college,” said Kamal over phone from his village.

“I will apply for an education loan so that I could pay the fees in the future. I will pay each and every paisa of the villagers and relatives who helped me when I become capable,” Gahtori added.

His father Revadhar Gahtori said, “It is difficult for me to run the house and hence I was not in a condition to pay the fees. I am thankful to those who helped my son Kamal in getting the admission. I hope we get such help in the future too.”

Gahtori’s classes are scheduled to start from August 1.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 09:26 IST