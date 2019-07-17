Careers in project management and innovation

education

Updated: Jul 17, 2019

Each country’s prosperity in a rapidly changing global economy depends on the quality of its knowledge, innovation, technology and skills. The substantial gap in knowledge and skills required to manage complex, innovative and transformative projects, and the forecasted global demand for graduates who are able to address future challenges, makes the potential employment opportunities for graduates of Project Management and Innovation, truly outstanding.

With this in mind, universities have developed post-graduate degrees studying a combination of project management and innovation. Project management and innovation fields have experienced an explosion of growth as organisations are increasingly becoming more projectised to achieve competitiveness and increase productivity in today’s environment where technological turbulence is prevailing. A degree in project management and innovation with a global outlook has advantages such as developing highly competent and confident project or programme management professionals who are equipped with a solid foundation, practical knowledge, hard and soft skills highly demanded by industry.

Programmes in this field offer a career focused, application based learning experience which is supported by class discussions, tackling real life projects in collaboration with industry, and team based activities and industrial placements for successful students. On completion of the programme, students will have the right knowledge and skills to manage complex technology and innovation projects across multiple departments and organisations in all industries from manufacturing, services to public sector. Students aspiring a professional career in project management will be ready to take further professional certifications such as Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), Project Management Professional (PMP), and Projects In Controlled Environments (PRINCE2) and be ready to deliver immediate value to the world of business. These attributes will undeniably add value to career prospects and employability in today’s competitive job market.

Combining an analytical and hands-on approach to projects aimed at addressing real world issues critically and pragmatically, such a master’s degree will fully prepare graduates for career opportunities in management and policy making positions in all sectors ranging from private firms (e.g. manufacturing, services) to public organisations (e.g. government, health care). Some of the career opportunities after completion of the course are technology and management consulting roles at

Accenture, KPMG, PwC, Capgemini and Deloitte as well as project analysts/ managers, innovation and technology managers in private and public sector companies such as NHS, Royal Bank of Scotland, V.Group, Roche, BMW and BAE Systems. A highly rewarding and accelerated career progression is possible through studying project management and innovation.

(The author is Senior Lecturer, Strathclyde Business School, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK)

