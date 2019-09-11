CBI court frames charges against former technical education joint director

education

Sep 11, 2019

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has framed charges against former joint director, technical education and industrial training, Punjab, Jagjit Singh, in a ₹50,000 bribery case of February 2017 from complainant Gurraj Singh Sidhu.

The judge read and explained the charges to the accused, who pleaded not guilty. During a CBI raid at his office and residential premises on February 17, 2017, Jagjit had been caught red-handed taking the bribe from Sidhu for not withdrawing the affiliation from his institute, Omkar Pvt ITI, Maur Mandi, Bathinda. A case was registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Jagjit. Now, charges have been framed under Sections 7, 13 (1) read with 13 (2) of the PC Act.

Sidhu had alleged that two officials had visited his institute and told him that they had been directed to conduct an inspection on a complaint, as per which the institute did not have proper lab equipment and was charging fee from students of reserved category.

He had also been issued a deaffiliation notice, following which he met the joint director and the bribe demand was made, Sidhu had said in his complaint.

Sep 11, 2019